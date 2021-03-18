Mayor pressed businessman to cover personal, holiday expenses, testimony in bribery case alleges

"I hired him as a consultant," said Buha, who had been granted prosecutorial immunity for his testimony. "Did I feel pressured into it? We went over that."

Snyder, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted the $13,000 from Great Lakes Peterbilt of Portage to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks for the city in 2013 from the politically connected business.

Closing arguments in the case were to begin early Thursday afternoon, followed by jury deliberations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Snyder exercised his right not to testify.

Buha testified Thursday he received a request from Snyder in July 2014 to meet Snyder at the mayor's house. The mayor met Buha outside and suggested they go for a drive, Buha said.

"He told me the FBI had visited him (that day)," Buha said.

Snyder said the federal agents had questioned him about the $13,000 payment and then warned that they would come looking for paperwork associated with the deal, Buha testified.

Buha said when he returned to his office that day, federal agents were there waiting for him.