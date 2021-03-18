Mayor pressed businessman to cover personal, holiday expenses, testimony in bribery case alleges

HAMMOND — A then-owner of Great Lakes Peterbilt told a jury Thursday morning that he felt pressured when shortly before Christmas 2013 then-Portage Mayor James Snyder showed up at his office asking for money.
"He is the mayor and he has influence," Robert Buha said as the evidence portion of Snyder's federal bribery trial drew to a close and jurors prepared to deliberate on his fate.
Snyder initially asked for a loan to help cover tax issues, and for personal and holiday expenses, Buha said. Buha, who said he was shocked by the request, declined to loan the money.
Snyder then pitched the idea of providing the company with insurance advice on the then-newly implemented Affordable Care Act and help the firm with its computer needs, Buha said.
While Snyder requested $15,000, a check was cut for $13,000 as an advanced payment of Snyder's supposed services, Buha said.
Federal prosecutors allege the check was an illegal bribe.
Snyder never followed through by providing a consulting contract, nor did he provide a conflict-of-interest form publicly disclosing the payment as an elected official, Buha said.
Buha also said he was unaware of Snyder providing his company with any documents or showing up to talk to anyone as part of his consulting work.
"I hired him as a consultant," said Buha, who had been granted prosecutorial immunity for his testimony. "Did I feel pressured into it? We went over that."
Snyder, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted the $13,000 from Great Lakes Peterbilt of Portage to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks for the city in 2013 from the politically connected business.
Closing arguments in the case were to begin early Thursday afternoon, followed by jury deliberations.
Snyder exercised his right not to testify.
Buha testified Thursday he received a request from Snyder in July 2014 to meet Snyder at the mayor's house. The mayor met Buha outside and suggested they go for a drive, Buha said.
"He told me the FBI had visited him (that day)," Buha said.
Snyder said the federal agents had questioned him about the $13,000 payment and then warned that they would come looking for paperwork associated with the deal, Buha testified.
Buha said when he returned to his office that day, federal agents were there waiting for him.
Buha, who said he provided campaign contributions to Snyder, defended his close business dealings with the former mayor.
"He always emphasized he wanted that business to stay in the city," Buha said.
Snyder was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019.
A former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
Snyder is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.