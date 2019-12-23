PORTAGE — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann has declined an appointment as special prosecutor in the criminal misconduct case involving Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer, according to court records.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode, who appointed Germann early this month, has now chosen Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman to handle the case, court records show.
Taulman has accepted the appointment and has entered his appearance in the case.
Germann said Monday he declined the appointment because he knows LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake and felt there was a potential conflict.
The case has had a rough road finding a home and officials.
Thode, who is in Porter County, took on the case after it was passed over by judges in LaPorte County.
The special prosecutor was sought by defense attorney Scott King, who argued during a hearing in late November that Lake and his office have "a special interest" and conflict of interest in defending itself against accusations of conspiracy and political motives for pursuing the charges against the mayor.
Lake has testified he did not pursue the case against fellow Democrat Meer for political reasons. Meer had opposed Lake's 2018 election.
Meer, 55, who lost his bid for reelection earlier in November just days after the criminal charges were filed against him, is accused of fabricating a story with Michigan City police in an attempt to clear his stepson from a separate criminal case and frame Lake as a conspirator in his son’s arrest, according to charging documents.
Meer is accused of calling then-Police Chief Mark Swistek and claiming a confidential informant showed up at his home Oct. 14. Meer is accused of concocting a narrative in which his stepson, Adam Bray, who had been arrested just days earlier on drug and gun possession charges, had been set up by authorities and that the sting was "politically motivated."
Meer pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of intimidation, a felony count of official misconduct as a public servant and two misdemeanor counts of false informing.
Meer, who had been seen as a favorite to win reelection, lost the general election Nov. 5 to Duane Parry, a Republican.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.