Mayor says he plans to represent woman accused of side-swiping him

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Monday he plans to represent the woman charged in connection with allegations she hit his car March 23 and drove off.

Kyra A. George, 24, of Hammond, was scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday before Lake Superior Court Judge Nicholas J. Schiralli on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident and an infraction for unsafe lane movement.

McDermott, who also is an attorney, said he planned to represent George and request a continuance in her case.

Late last month, McDermott issued a plea for the public to respect George's privacy after his Facebook post about the crash went viral.

The mayor's initial post, which he has since taken down, said he was driving on Michigan Street near the border between Hammond and East Chicago about 4:15 p.m. March 23 when a noticed a driver behind him speeding 50 to 60 mph.

McDermott said the driver, later identified as George, nearly rear-ended his vehicle and tried to make an unsafe lane change.

The mayor said he thought the woman appeared to be intoxicated when she pulled up next to him and yelled obscenities at him. When he told her to pull over, she side-swiped his car and fled south on Indianapolis Boulevard, he said.