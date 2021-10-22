McDermott not looking to hire Chicago cops fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

McDermott, who is running for the 2022 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, said being a police officer is a great job. It pays well, offers good benefits including a pension, and most officers retire after 20 years on the streets.

"If you're willing to throw all that away over a shot, during a pandemic; if you're that rigid, I don't really want you in the Hammond Police Department, I'll be honest with you. Because I imagine you're going to be a pain in my ass a couple years down the road also and you're going to be a pain in the chief's ass," he said.

"You can't be a police officer and not take orders from the mayor."

McDermott said if he was Lightfoot he would begin by firing the highest-ranking Chicago police officer who refuses to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the hope that rank-and-file officers would decide to change course before he gets to them.

But, if they don't, he said he'd have no qualms telling them: "You're fired. Leave your (stuff) here and get the (heck) out of my office."

"I love police officers. I do. They're the good guys," McDermott said. "But you have to listen to orders. That's part of the gig. If you stop listening to orders, what are you going to do? Everybody gets to negotiate with different bosses? It doesn't work that way."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.