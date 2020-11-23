 Skip to main content
Medical helicopter called in for U.S. 6 crash
breaking urgent

Ambulance stock
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A medical helicopter has been called in for a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Monday along U.S. 6 at County Road 350 East, Porter County police said.

An eastbound driver on U.S. 6 failed to yield to a westbound vehicle while attempting to turn north on to the county road, police said.

The westbound vehicle struck the eastbound vehicle.

Police were still on scene shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available on this developing story.

