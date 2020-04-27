You are the owner of this article.
Medical worker's car stolen as she prepared for work
Medical worker's car stolen as she prepared for work

042820-nws-stolen.jpg

GARY — A medical assistant says her car was stolen Monday morning as she prepared to head to work at a Region clinic. 

Felicia Castillo, 28, of Gary, said her maroon/red 2008 Chevy Malibu LTZ had her purse, medical badge, wallet and other items inside when it was stolen. 

Castillo said she started her car and walked back inside her house in the 2400 block of Burr Street to put her toddler's shoes on.

The plan was to take her toddler to day care before heading off to work as a medical assistant at a clinic operated by Community Health, she said. 

"I was gone maybe five minutes," she said. 

The license plate No. is 785TSL. 

She reported the car theft at 8 a.m. to the Gary Police Department, she said. 

She said anyone with information should contact the Gary Police Department. The phone number is 219-881-1200.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment. 

