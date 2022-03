Member of a Hammond street gang going to prison for 35 years

HAMMOND — A Chicago man with ties to a Northwest Indiana street gang received a lengthy prison term Tuesday in federal court here.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 35-year sentence on 21-year-old Justin Anaya.

Anaya pleaded guilty late last year to federal racketeering charge that he was a member of the Latin Dragon Nation and that involved him in the killing of a 10-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man in separate 2017 gang shootings.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said Tuesday in a prepared statement, “As this case demonstrates, this Office will vigorously prosecute persons who conduct illegal activities on behalf of criminal street gangs."

“I thank all of our federal and state law enforcement partners who worked with this office on this case as, in my view, this joint effort has increased public safety for Northern District of Indiana citizens,” Johnson said.

Anaya is one of 19 a federal grand jury first indicted in 2017 on allegations they trafficked in illicit drug and gun trafficking for the Latin Dragon Nation, which operates in Chicago, Hammond and other parts of the Region.

Anaya had faced trial earlier this year in U.S. District Court on charges that carried a potential life sentence.

He signed a plea agreement in which he gave up his right to make the government prove the charges against him and he agreed to the 35 year sentence.

Anaya admitted in his 9-page agreement that he was driving a stolen car July 14, 2017, near Chicago’s Calumet Park with a fellow gang member when they spotted opposition gang members in a nearby SUV.

The other gang member fired a volley of gunshots into that car that killed 10-year-old Gustavo Garcia.

Four months later, Anaya was riding in another gang-related search and kill mission when a fellow gang member killed 22-year-old Manuel Salazar.

He also admitted to helping steal cars and driving them around for other gang members between Hammond to Chicago as well as threatening and injuring rival gang members while incarcerated in jail in this case.

Anaya has no prior criminal convictions. He told court officials he grew up without a father and a brother was killed in a gang-related shooting.

He has abused drugs and alcohol since age 12. He joined the Latin Dragons at age 17, dropped out of high school and has never been legitimately employed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.