Memorial service to be held for Highland officer killed by prison escapee

HIGHLAND — An officer who was killed after a prison escapee open fired on police is being honored in a memorial service 50 years after his death.

The community is invited to attend a memorial service for the late Highland Police Department Officer Donald R. Sheppard at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 12. The service that will take place on the northeast corner of Ridge Road and Highland Street, marking the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

On Nov. 12, 1971, Sheppard died in a shooting that happened after making a traffic stop on Ridge Road near Highland Street.

Sheppard was transporting two other officers after checking on an impounded car when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle. They were unaware the driver, a convicted rapist, had just escaped from Indiana State Prison in Michigan City two hours earlier.

The man opened fire on the officers and fatally shot Sheppard. One of the other officers shot the man, wounding him. He was arrested and sentenced to life in prison, where he died.

Upon his death, Sheppard had served with the Highland Police Department for five years and he was survived by his wife and three children.

Sheppard Memorial Park in Highland is named in his honor.