HIGHLAND — Advocates for crime victims and family friends gathered Sunday on the third anniversary of the death of a Calumet City woman gunned down.
"I'm just trying to keep my daughter's memory alive," Shari Springer said outside the Wicker Park Pavillion. "She was killed three years ago today."
The Springer family held a Memory Walk and and a celebration of the victim's life at Wicker Park. There were raffles, gift baskets, a DJ, food, games and a bounce house.
Samantha Springer, 21, died Sept. 16, 2015, after she was shot outside her home in the 300 block of Pulaski Road in Calumet City. Her mother said the investigation is in limbo. Police haven't close their investigation and haven't told her they are any closer to making an arrest.
Proceeds are going toward a reward, now at $15,000, for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Samantha Springer's death, a scholarship fund and a school supply fund.
Shari Springer's Samantha Grace Foundation awarded a $1,500 scholarship to a South Suburban College student studying occupational therapy, which is what Samantha Springer was studying.
The foundation also gives school supplies to students at Edison Elementary School this year where a family member is attending, Shari Springer said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 708-868-2500.