{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man's party ended June 30 with a group of men from the city's East Side sucker punched and shot a man from Glen Park and pistol-whipped the party's host, court records allege.

Victor L. Nelson III, 26, is accused of becoming angry about the Glen Park man's presence at the party in the 2200 block of Carolina Street, pulling out a handgun with an extended magazine and waving it around in the air. 

The host told the Glen Park man to leave and told Nelson the man was "cool," court records state.

During a confrontation between Nelson and the Glen Park man and their friends, Nelson punched the man in his neck, records allege.

The man told police that as he prepared to fight Nelson, Kevin Blackmon, 26, "snuck up and punched him in the left side of his jaw," according to records.

The Glen Park man told police he and his friends were outnumbered, so he began walking to his car when he heard gunfire and was shot in the arm.

The man initially drove away, but later allowed a friend to drive him to a local hospital, records state. He suffered a broken jaw and arm.

The party's host told police Nelson re-entered the house after the shooting and said "this is what happens" when he invited Glen Park people, records say.

The host argued with Nelson, turned to walk away and was struck in the head with Nelson's gun, records allege. The man fell to the floor and was taken to a local hospital by a relative.

Nelson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.

Blackmon was charged with aggravated battery and battery with serious bodily injury.

Blackmon and Nelson both have addresses in the city's Marshalltown neighborhood, records show.

Nelson and Blackmon were not in custody as of Monday afternoon, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Recent arrests booked into lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.