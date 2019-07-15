CROWN POINT — A Gary man's party ended June 30 with a group of men from the city's East Side sucker punched and shot a man from Glen Park and pistol-whipped the party's host, court records allege.
Victor L. Nelson III, 26, is accused of becoming angry about the Glen Park man's presence at the party in the 2200 block of Carolina Street, pulling out a handgun with an extended magazine and waving it around in the air.
The host told the Glen Park man to leave and told Nelson the man was "cool," court records state.
During a confrontation between Nelson and the Glen Park man and their friends, Nelson punched the man in his neck, records allege.
The man told police that as he prepared to fight Nelson, Kevin Blackmon, 26, "snuck up and punched him in the left side of his jaw," according to records.
The Glen Park man told police he and his friends were outnumbered, so he began walking to his car when he heard gunfire and was shot in the arm.
The man initially drove away, but later allowed a friend to drive him to a local hospital, records state. He suffered a broken jaw and arm.
The party's host told police Nelson re-entered the house after the shooting and said "this is what happens" when he invited Glen Park people, records say.
The host argued with Nelson, turned to walk away and was struck in the head with Nelson's gun, records allege. The man fell to the floor and was taken to a local hospital by a relative.
Nelson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.
Blackmon was charged with aggravated battery and battery with serious bodily injury.
Blackmon and Nelson both have addresses in the city's Marshalltown neighborhood, records show.
Nelson and Blackmon were not in custody as of Monday afternoon, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Bradley Thomas Williams
Age: 53 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1907072 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Cartia Dominique Roberts
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907067 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Cecilia Marines
Age: 27 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907025 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dean Arthur Lessentine
Age: 65 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907047 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Fail to register as sex offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Dejontaye Latraze Moore
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907051 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Fred Lewis Parker
Age: 44 Residence: Sheridan, IN Booking Number(s): 1907064 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a HTV Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jaionne M. Parks
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907060 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
James William Rickmann
Age: 27 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1907075 Arrest Date: July 9, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Jennifer L. Carns
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907037 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kelvin M. Jones
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907026 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kenneth James Anderson
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907059 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kenneth Richard Thews
Age: 21 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907063 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC
Kevin Clifford Clark
Age: 29 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1907058 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Lauren Marie Milby
Age: 20 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907062 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Possess of Methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: HOLD
Murrell Jose Porche
Age: 21 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1907074 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Pierre Cashes McClinto Rodgers
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907065 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: HOLD
Richard Carter III
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907069 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Robert James Worland
Age: 55 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1907038 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Sterling Excel Rice
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907027 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Strangulation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Terry Millender
Age: 51 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907406 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Tiffany Lenette Bennett
Age: 31 Residence: Richton Park, IL Booking Number(s): 1907077 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
William F. Parsons Jr.
Age: 51 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907033 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery PrevConv/ Pres of child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
