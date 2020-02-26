Men accused of shoplifting punched security officers, led police on chase, records state

A Merrillville police officer spotted the SUV on the outer drive at the mall, but Thomas sped off, records state. A Hobart police officer chased the SUV to Colorado Street, where the driver made a U-turn on U.S. 30 and headed west.

The driver hit two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, so he could continue west on U.S. 30 to northbound Interstate 65, records state.

Police continued to chase the SUV north on I-65, and Merrillville police deployed a tire-deflating device on a ramp from I-65 to westbound I-80/94. The driver of the SUV hit the Stop Sticks and continued to the Broadway exit, where he lost control, records state.

The SUV rolled over onto its roof and came to rest on its wheels. All five defendants were taken into custody, records state.

The two loss prevention officers suffered possible concussions and soreness as a result of their injuries.

Hobart police were thankful the loss prevention officers were able to help responding officers identify the suspects despite their injuries, Capt. James Gonzales said.