Men accused of shoplifting punched security officers, led police on chase, records state

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Tuesday against five people allege they worked together to shoplift items from a store at Southlake Mall, punched two loss prevention officers who attempted to stop them and hit two cars during a police chase.
Desean C. Thomas, 25; Alontae D. London, 22; Ramone A. Bradley, 21; Akalynn I. Upshaw, 19; and Kali J. Branchcomb, 21, all of Chicago, are accused of attempting to steal items Feb. 23 from the Macy's store in Hobart.
Thomas, London, Bradley and Upshaw entered the store and each headed in different directions, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Thomas, London and Bradley began grabbing items while Upshaw acted as a lookout and coordinator, records state. Video surveillance showed the four men met back at an exit, where Thomas allegedly made a call to Branchcomb to pick them up in her silver Subaru SUV.
The four men bull rushed a loss prevention officer who attempted to stop them from exiting a set of double doors, and London punched the officer in the face, records allege.
Thomas punched a second loss prevention officer, who was attempting to help the first officer, records state.
The first officer was struck several more times in the head, face and body before the men piled in the SUV, with Thomas driving, and fled, records state.
A Merrillville police officer spotted the SUV on the outer drive at the mall, but Thomas sped off, records state. A Hobart police officer chased the SUV to Colorado Street, where the driver made a U-turn on U.S. 30 and headed west.
The driver hit two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, so he could continue west on U.S. 30 to northbound Interstate 65, records state.
Police continued to chase the SUV north on I-65, and Merrillville police deployed a tire-deflating device on a ramp from I-65 to westbound I-80/94. The driver of the SUV hit the Stop Sticks and continued to the Broadway exit, where he lost control, records state.
The SUV rolled over onto its roof and came to rest on its wheels. All five defendants were taken into custody, records state.
The two loss prevention officers suffered possible concussions and soreness as a result of their injuries.
Hobart police were thankful the loss prevention officers were able to help responding officers identify the suspects despite their injuries, Capt. James Gonzales said.
"We are relieved that no one else was injured as a result of the suspects' actions," he said. "We appreciate the assistance from the Merrillville and Lake County police officers, who helped our officers stop the vehicle and take the suspects into custody."
Each of the defendants was charged with two felony counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, one count of criminal recklessness and one count of resisting law enforcement.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Thomas, London, Bradley and Upshaw during an initial hearing Wednesday, records show. A public defender was appointed for each of the men.
Branchcomb was wanted on an arrest warrant Wednesday.