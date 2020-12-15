Men burst into home, injure resident in burglary, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two local men are accused of breaking into a residence and injuring a resident in a burglary that police say was not a random act of violence.

Those arrested were Marlon Gladney Jr., 27, and Albert Sherrod, 41, both of Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out at 3:24 p.m. Saturday to a burglary in progress in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

Officers found Gladney and Sherrod descending a stairwell from the alleged victim's residence. Police said they learned the two men forced their way into the residence and engaged in a struggle with a resident, leaving the resident with cuts and bruises.

Another person at the residence was able to call 911 for help, police say.

Gladney faces felony counts of robbery and burglary, and misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury. Sherrod faces the same charges and an additional misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.