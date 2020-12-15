 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Men burst into home, injure resident in burglary, police say
alert top story

Men burst into home, injure resident in burglary, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Two local men are accused of breaking into a residence and injuring a resident in a burglary that police say was not a random act of violence.

Those arrested were Marlon Gladney Jr., 27, and Albert Sherrod, 41, both of Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out at 3:24 p.m. Saturday to a burglary in progress in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

Officers found Gladney and Sherrod descending a stairwell from the alleged victim's residence. Police said they learned the two men forced their way into the residence and engaged in a struggle with a resident, leaving the resident with cuts and bruises.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Another person at the residence was able to call 911 for help, police say.

Gladney faces felony counts of robbery and burglary, and misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury. Sherrod faces the same charges and an additional misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

The two men are being held without bond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts