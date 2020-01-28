2 men charged in St. John break-ins

ST. JOHN — Two Illinois men were charged with armed robbery and more after police apprehended them early Monday in St. John, police said.
Devin A. Craig, 20, of Dolton, and Devonte P. Tate, 19, of Chicago, are accused of breaking into cars and homes in St. John, according to the St. John Police Department.
Craig and Dolton were each charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft, police said.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, officers learned a resident in the 10600 block of Bailey Street had confronted two men who were breaking into his vehicle, according to a St. John Police Department news release.
The resident attempted to restrain one of them, police said. However, a second man showed a gun and both suspects fled the area in a white SUV. The resident was not injured.
About 20 minutes later, St. John police received a report from a homeowner in the 10500 block of Manor Drive, who said they witnessed an overhead garage door opening, police said.
Cedar Lake and Schererville police were already in the area assisting St. John in looking for the suspect vehicle in the first 911 call, police said. Cedar Lake police spotted the SUV in the area and initiated a traffic stop. Craig and Tate were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County jail.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is expected to release mugshots of the men this week.