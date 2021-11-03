Men fatally shot trick-or-treater, wounded another after exchange of words, police say

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder told police he was handed a gun and felt like he had to shoot at a group of teenage trick-or-treaters Sunday, court records show.

Desmond L. Crews, of Gary, was captured by a Hammond police officer after a father of one of the trick-or-treaters began chasing him from the scene of the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Thomas Delacruz, 13, was killed and another 13-year-old boy was wounded in the shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of 167th Street in Hammond's Hessville section, court documents show.

Crews has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

The shooting occurred about 30 minutes after Hammond's trick-or-treating officially ended, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

"While we are thankful for the community support, which led to the arrest of the person of interest, we are heartbroken that such an event could even occur," Kellogg said. "Our hearts go out to the families of these boys."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-942-4900 or Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.