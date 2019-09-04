GARY — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man whose body was found along the fence line of an apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the man, a Gary resident, was discovered about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Clark Road.
Officers located another victim — a 29-year-old Merrillville man — in the same area. He suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he remains in stable condition.
Hamady said police found a crime scene where a vehicle had been struck by gun fire, which soon lead them to the deceased 23-year-old, whose identity hasn't been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Equihua of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852 or 866-CRIME-GP.
