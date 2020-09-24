Men tried to drag woman from car, shot 2nd woman as she begged for mercy, records allege

She stopped, but when she opened her driver's side door to check on the boy she was attacked by Darren and Curtis Wilson, according to court records.

Darren Wilson is the boy's father, but both he and Curtis Wilson stepped over the boy as the attack began, documents state.

Darren Wilson struck the woman twice in the shoulder area, someone began beating on her rear window and another person was on the passenger side, records state.

Her car rocked as she dodged punches, and Darren Wilson attempted to grab her shirt, documents allege. At one point, she saw a man in her rearview mirror pull a gun from his waistband and start shooting her car.

The woman continued to hear gunshots as she drove away, eventually driving to the Gary Police Department. There, officers photographed the gunfire damage to her car.

Witnesses told police that as the men shot at the woman's car, children and adults were "running everywhere."

A second woman, who had been driving behind the first woman, saw Curtis Wilson turn and start walking toward her as she backed up her car.

She parked and got out, and Curtis Wilson pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it her, records allege.