Men tried to drag woman from car, shot 2nd woman as she begged for mercy, records allege
urgent

CROWN POINT — Police recently arrested one of three men charged in a June attack where several men attempted to beat a driver and pull her from her car in Gary and shot another woman as she begged for mercy, court records allege.

Billy D. Borders II, 31, and brothers Curtis R. Wilson, 31, and Darren R. Wilson, 30, all of Merrillville, each was charged in July with multiple felonies in connection with the shooting about 6:40 p.m. June 27 in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary's Glen Park section.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Borders' behalf during an initial hearing last week. His bail was set at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.

Curtis and Darren Wilson were not in custody as of Thursday, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Borders and the Wilsons were known to hang out at the corner of West 37th Avenue and Van Buren Street before the shooting, records state.

A couple weeks before the shooting, Borders asked one of the victims if she was the person "who always called police" on him and his friends, documents allege.

The night of the shooting, a woman was driving north in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street when a young boy ran into the side of her car, fell down and began crying, records state.

She stopped, but when she opened her driver's side door to check on the boy she was attacked by Darren and Curtis Wilson, according to court records.

Darren Wilson is the boy's father, but both he and Curtis Wilson stepped over the boy as the attack began, documents state.

Darren Wilson struck the woman twice in the shoulder area, someone began beating on her rear window and another person was on the passenger side, records state.

Her car rocked as she dodged punches, and Darren Wilson attempted to grab her shirt, documents allege. At one point, she saw a man in her rearview mirror pull a gun from his waistband and start shooting her car.

The woman continued to hear gunshots as she drove away, eventually driving to the Gary Police Department. There, officers photographed the gunfire damage to her car.

Witnesses told police that as the men shot at the woman's car, children and adults were "running everywhere."

A second woman, who had been driving behind the first woman, saw Curtis Wilson turn and start walking toward her as she backed up her car.

She parked and got out, and Curtis Wilson pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it her, records allege.

The woman told police she repeatedly asked Curtis Wilson not to shoot and said, "I don't know what's going on. Stop." Despite her requests, Curtis Wilson had "a look of death" on his face as he shot the woman in her arm and walked away, records state.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma center for further treatment, records state.

