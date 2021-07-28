Men walk into hospital after shooting at gas station

GARY — Two men walked into a hospital Tuesday night after being shot while inside their vehicle at a gas station.

Gary police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and spoke with two men who said they heard gunshots while sitting inside their vehicle at a gas station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Clay Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A 29-year-old Gary man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a 26-year-old man from Chicago was shot in the leg. Police said the men drove away from the gas station after the shooting before calling friends for help getting to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or call the department’s crime tip hotline at 866-CRIME-GP.

