Men with chain damaged Schererville ATM, but left without money, police say
Men with chain damaged Schererville ATM, but left without money, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Police found an ATM damaged but no money taken early Wednesday after a passerby reported seeing two men with a chain approach the machine at a Chase bank branch.

The witness was traveling east on U.S. 30 and reported seeing two men in an SUV pull up near the ATM at the Chase bank at 1801 Kennedy Ave., Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.

One of the men was carrying a chain as he approached the ATM.

The witness called police, and the men left going west on U.S. 30, Cook said.

A preliminary investigation showed no cash was taken, but the ATM sustained significant damage.

The men were both described as 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall, one of whom possibly had a shaved or bald head. They were driving a dark-colored SUV, Cook said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Nangle at 219-322-5000 or enangle@schererville.org. To remain anonymous, call Schererville's crime tip line at 219-865-4646.

