Mental evaluations ordered for Portage man accused of striking, killing mom

PORTAGE — A 60-year-old Portage man accused of striking his mother with a sledgehammer and killing her told a judge in February he was not aware of having any mental or emotional problems.

His attorney has been granted a request for second and third opinions.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer appointed two mental health professionals to perform psychiatric examinations on Charles Trumble to determine his competency to stand trial and assist his attorney, Mark Chargualaf, in preparing his defense.

Trumble, who is being held without bond because of the murder charge, will remain behind bars.

A status hearing is scheduled Aug. 7. Clymer said if the evaluations are done sooner, parties in the case may petition for an earlier hearing date.

Trumble, who had a long gray beard and matching long hair during an initial hearing in February, is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble Feb. 23 at the Portage home the pair shared.

Charles reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.