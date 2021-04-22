Mental evaluations ordered for Porter man accused of raping disabled family member

She told Howe the trial would be rescheduled if the evaluations reveal he is fit to face a jury. If the opposite is found, that will be addressed at the time, she said.

Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019 and went to the local Fairhaven Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.

Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Police described the alleged victim as being severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.