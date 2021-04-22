Mental evaluations ordered for Porter man accused of raping disabled family member

VALPARAISO — Mental health evaluations were ordered Thursday morning for a 57-year-old Porter man charged with felony rape and incest after a female family member told police he played sex games with her called "bounce on the bed."
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer granted the request from the defense on behalf of the accused, Elon Howe.
Defense attorney Nathaniel Henson told the judge he felt obliged to notify the court about Howe's apparent inability to both understand what is going on with the case and to help in his own defense.
It is unclear if Howe understands the charges he faces and the operations of the legal system, Henson said.
When questioned Thursday by the judge, Howe raised concerns about allowing the alleged victim to be evaluated and her becoming a codefendant in the case. He also questioned the judge about "non-verbatim" evidence being used in the case.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan agreed Howe should be evaluated to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.
She voiced concern about proceeding with the collection of interviews in the case only to have to redo them later.
In granting the request for the evaluations, DeBoer canceled a June 7 trial in the case.
She told Howe the trial would be rescheduled if the evaluations reveal he is fit to face a jury. If the opposite is found, that will be addressed at the time, she said.
Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019 and went to the local Fairhaven Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.
The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.
Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.
"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."
Police described the alleged victim as being severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship.