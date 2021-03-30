Mental evaluations ordered for teen charged with murdering baby

After Gross was charged, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady commended officers for doing all they could to attempt to save Darius' life.

Cpl. Jamall Joseph took the baby from Gross and gave him to Officer Jamal Milton, who immediately began chest compressions, according to court records.

Joseph placed Gross in his squad car, along with Milton and Darius, and drove them to the hospital as Milton continued lifesaving measures, records state. Officer Simon Lillie and Cpl. Darrian Donald helped escort the squad, Hamady said.

During the ride, Gross rubbed an officer's right arm and repeatedly asked, "Am I in trouble?" court records state.

At the hospital, Joseph asked Gross for her name and birthday, and she mumbled a reply, court records state.

When the officer asked Gross what happened, she said, "I killed my baby. Am I in trouble? It's 10 o'clock. Can I go? Is he ready? Am I in trouble?" court records state.