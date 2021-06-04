Mental health evaluation being redone for man accused of killing mother with sledgehammer

VALPARAISO — A re-evaluation is being done on a Portage man who was found competent last year to stand trial on accusations of striking his elderly mother with a sledgehammer and killing her.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer granted a request from the defense for the accused, 61-year-old Charles Trumble, to again undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records.

A recent status hearing in the case was rescheduled until July 16 to allow time for the results of the re-evaluation to be complete and reviewed by Trumble and his attorney, Mark Chargualaf.

Prosecutors did not object to the delay, court records show.

Trumble notified the court in October of his intention to pursue an insanity defense at trial.

When asked during a past court hearing whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble had responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble also refused to be sworn in for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

Trumble is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Portage home the pair shared.