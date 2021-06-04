 Skip to main content
Mental health evaluation being redone for man accused of killing mother with sledgehammer
VALPARAISO — A re-evaluation is being done on a Portage man who was found competent last year to stand trial on accusations of striking his elderly mother with a sledgehammer and killing her.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer granted a request from the defense for the accused, 61-year-old Charles Trumble, to again undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records.

A recent status hearing in the case was rescheduled until July 16 to allow time for the results of the re-evaluation to be complete and reviewed by Trumble and his attorney, Mark Chargualaf.

Prosecutors did not object to the delay, court records show.

Trumble notified the court in October of his intention to pursue an insanity defense at trial.

When asked during a past court hearing whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble had responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble also refused to be sworn in for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

Trumble is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Portage home the pair shared.

He reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.

Officials said they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.

Charles reported the beating and when police arrived, they said they found Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cellphone in his hand.

Police found a small towel under Dixie's head "which was completely soaked in a red substance," according to charging documents.

While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."

A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.

Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother.

