Mental health evaluations ordered for woman who pleaded guilty in boyfriend's homicide

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a defense request Wednesday to order a woman who pleaded guilty in July in her boyfriend's homicide to be evaluated by two mental health professionals.

Raquel M. McCormick, 50, had been scheduled to be sentenced Friday in connection with the 2020 death of Thomas Brankin, 53, a Region prep sports figure, in downtown Highland.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted her motion to continue the sentencing until Dec. 2. He scheduled a status hearing for Nov. 16.

McCormick's attorney, Paul Stracci, said he filed a detailed motion explaining why he asked for McCormick to be evaluated for mental health and competency.

The filing was marked confidential, according to the Lake County clerk's office.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg didn't object to McCormick being evaluated.

When McCormick entered into a plea agreement July 19, she had a difficult time saying "guilty." She eventually admitted to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

According to her plea agreement, McCormick acted in sudden heat when she drove toward Brankin as they argued Aug. 11, 2020, in a parking lot behind McCormick's business in the 2900 block of Highway Avenue.

Brankin hit his hands on the hood of her Chevrolet Equinox and said, "Are you going to hit me?" the plea agreement states.

McCormick and Brankin continued arguing as he stood at her passenger side door. When he walked away from her, she intentionally hit him with her SUV, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, records state.

Police arrived to find Brankin lying unresponsive on the ground and missing his shoe.

Brankin, of Schererville, suffered a massive head injury as a result of being struck by a car and was hospitalized for several weeks, according to the Lake County coroner's office. He died Sept. 1, 2020, at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital.

If Cappas accepts McCormick's plea agreement, she could face a sentence of 10 to 30 years.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery. If convicted of murder, McCormick could have faced a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.