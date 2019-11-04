VALPARAISO — A mental health evaluation is being sought for a 26-year-old man accused of stabbing a co-worker in August after being fired from a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
Joshua Moser has been mentally ill since he was in elementary school and is currently being housed in a padded cell at the Porter County Jail, according to a motion filed on his behalf by Deputy Porter County Public Defender Clay Patton.
Moser notified the court that he intends to enact the defense of mental illness and is asking the court to appoint two or three mental health professionals to examine his condition, according to the motion. One of the evaluators needs to be prepared to testify in court on Moser's competence to stand trial.
Police said Moser exited a manager's office at the restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. on Aug. 21 after he was fired yelling obscenities. After being told to quiet down, he allegedly pulled a tactical knife from his belt.
A fellow employee rushed him from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempting to hold Moser's arms, according to charging information. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand.
Moser left the restaurant and used the knife to slash the tires on two vehicles, which belonged to the managers, before walking south along Calumet Avenue, according to documents.
The notice of defense and motion for psychiatric examination was tabled Monday by a temporary judge to be taken up later by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Moser is charged with felony aggravated battery, four counts of intimidation, battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.
During his initial hearing in August, Moser appeared confused. The judge had to interrupt him from talking and repeatedly explained not guilty pleas were being entered on his behalf.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 2.
