Mentally ill man charged with shooting teen brother to death, records show

King's mother confronted him about shooting at Toney and taking her car, and King left on foot. He returned a short time later and began apologizing, records state.

Witnesses told police King's mother told him, "This is something you can't apologize for," and he pulled out a gun and began shooting again, according to documents.

Everyone began to run, and King's mother and a friend followed King in an attempt to take the gun from him, records state.

As the woman spoke with him, he said, "If that was my brother, why did he do this to my kids?" records say.

Witnesses said it's not clear what King was talking about, because he doesn't have children. King's mother told police he was "living in a fantasy world."

King's mother told police King had recently attempted to purchase a gun, but his father — who lives in Georgia — called the gun shop and advised the staff not to sell a gun to King because of his mental state.

Police spoke with the man who was driving the first time King allegedly shot at his brother. Detectives suspect that man also suffers from a mental disability, records state.