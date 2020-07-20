Mentally ill man charged with shooting teen brother to death, records show

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors charged a Gary man with murder Monday in connection with his 14-year-old brother's shooting death Friday.
Tyjuan D. King, 23, is accused of attempting to shoot his teenage brother Taeshaun Toney, returning to apologize and then opening fire a second time.
Toney was shot multiple times and died in the 800 block of Kentucky Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.
King's mother and other witnesses told police King was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago and had been off his medication recently. His mother said his mental state had not been well since he turned 21 years old, and her health insurance would no longer cover him, according to court records.
Toney had been living with a relative for about two months, because he was worried about what King might do to him, witnesses told police.
Witnesses told police Toney and other children were playing basketball near the 700 block of Kentucky Street when King and another man, who was driving King's mother's car, pulled up and King started shooting at the children.
The children ran back to the 800 block of Kentucky Street, where King's mother was sitting with a friend. As Toney ran by his mother, he said, "Your son is shooting at me," according to court records.
King's mother confronted him about shooting at Toney and taking her car, and King left on foot. He returned a short time later and began apologizing, records state.
Witnesses told police King's mother told him, "This is something you can't apologize for," and he pulled out a gun and began shooting again, according to documents.
Everyone began to run, and King's mother and a friend followed King in an attempt to take the gun from him, records state.
As the woman spoke with him, he said, "If that was my brother, why did he do this to my kids?" records say.
Witnesses said it's not clear what King was talking about, because he doesn't have children. King's mother told police he was "living in a fantasy world."
King's mother told police King had recently attempted to purchase a gun, but his father — who lives in Georgia — called the gun shop and advised the staff not to sell a gun to King because of his mental state.
Police spoke with the man who was driving the first time King allegedly shot at his brother. Detectives suspect that man also suffers from a mental disability, records state.
King ran from the shooting scene, but later turned himself in to police, records state. Police began an interview, but he immediately requested a public defender, so the interview was ended, according to documents.
King was being held Monday without bond. Online court records did not list a date for his initial appearance.
