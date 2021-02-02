 Skip to main content
'Mentally unstable' man charged with stabbing family member
CROWN POINT — A Hammond man charged Tuesday with stabbing his father in the chest was described by family members as mentally unstable, court records show.

Muaricio Juarez, 37, was charged with attempted murder and three felony battery counts in connection with the stabbing early Jan. 31 in the 4300 block of Ash Avenue.

Juarez's initial hearing had not yet been scheduled. Online court records showed defense attorney Michael Lambert filed a notice of insanity defense Tuesday.

Juarez's family members told police he entered his parents' bedroom and began saying he knew they were going to kill him, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Juarez and his mother went to another room, and when his father exited the bedroom Juarez attacked him, documents state.

Juarez is accused of punching his father in several times and stabbing him in the chest with a small knife.

Family members took the man to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, which notified Hammond police.

