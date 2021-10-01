Mercy sought for former Portage mayor as feds name new prosecutor for sentencing

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder was probably the best mayor the city ever had and considered himself the city's pastor, local Realtor James Thompson writes in a letter calling on a federal judge to have mercy when sentencing his "dear friend" on bribery and tax violation charges next month.

The letter supporting Snyder came as prosecutors brought in special attorney Amarjeet S. Bhachu from Chicago to help the government prepare for sentencing.

Thompson describes in his letter going through a difficult financial period in 2008 and Snyder opening his personal checkbook and loaning him money, "No questions asked."

Thompson also said upon learning that his son had become involved in drugs at school, he turned to Snyder, who referred him to the then-police chief, who sent a drug dog to inspect the child's bedroom, the letter says. After finding no drugs there, police confronted the boy at the high school.

"I think it scared my son like nothing else would," Thompson wrote. "Without them (Snyder and police) it could have gone a completely different way that would not be pretty."

Thompson said Snyder was "always offering and encouraging his leadership team to extend second chances when a resident or a city employee messed up."