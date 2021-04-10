 Skip to main content
Merrillville K-9, officers find missing man with dementia, police say
alert urgent

Merrillville K-9, officers find missing man with dementia, police say

STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville police dog aided officers in the search of an elderly man with dementia Saturday morning. 

Around 10:30 a.m. officers were alerted of a missing man with dementia in the 7200 block of Arthur Boulevard, said Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses. 

Staff at a facility said the man had gone missing between 7 and 7:30 a.m. and were searching for him before police were notified, Nuses said. 

Merrillville police searched the area, with Merrillville Cpl. Gary Henry and police dog Dozer assisting. Nuses said Dozer is one of the two newest police dogs on the team, acquired from a training facility called Baden K-9. 

Dozer was able to pick up a scent from a piece of the man's clothing, causing the dog to track him eastbound on 73rd Avenue. Since there had been a four to five hour timelapse since the man initially went missing and due to the rain, the K-9 team terminated the track. 

However, it was soon determined that Dozer was on the right path to the missing man. About 10 minutes later, the man was located in the direction the police dog had been tracking, near 35th Avenue and Broadway.  

Authorities returned the man safely to his residence. 

