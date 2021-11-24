Merrillville man accused of defrauding COVID relief program

HAMMOND — Authorities arrested a Merrillville man last weekend over allegations he stole more than $180,000 in pandemic-related business federal aid.

William Rainey, 39, appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar for an initial hearing on felony charges of fraud and theft of government funds.

The magistrate released him on pretrial bail pending his formal arraignment Nov. 30.

Rainey stands accused of filing fraudulent applications for federal COVID-19 relief from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The government alleges he received low interest and forgivable loans — authorized last year by federal officials in the wake of pandemic-related shutdowns.

The money was intended to help firms experiencing revenue losses and prevent worker layoffs.

The grand jury alleges Rainey applied for Economic Injury Disaster and Paycheck Protection Program loans shortly after former President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES Act — into law.