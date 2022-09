Merrillville man admits role in Sin City Deciples drug dealing

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man is pleading guilty to dealing drugs for the Sin City Deciples Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

David L. Guy, aka “Fly Guy” 51, of Merrillville, appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to admit his role in a racketeering conspiracy alleged against the Gary-based gang.

Guy becomes the fifth defendant in the case to plead guilty to federal charges in the case. Two other members have agreed to plea guilty soon.

It comes almost 11 months after the U.S. Attorney’s office charged a total of 16 Sin City members with illegally dealing drugs and guns and terrorizing other motorcycle organizations for the last 12 years.

Guy initially pleaded not guilty last year and was set to stand trial this November. He was in jeopardy of being sentenced up to 20 years in prison, if a jury had found him guilty.

He signed an agreement last month giving up his right to make government prosecutors prove their charges against him in return for the U.S. Attorney recommending he receive a more lenient sentence.

His plea agreement states Guy was a dues-paying member of the Sin City gang who attending its meetings and had served, at one time, as president of the gang’s South Bend chapter.

He also is admitting he is responsible for helping the gang sell at least five kilograms of cocaine.

Last week, Jessie D. “Chip” Willis, 57 of Portage, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Co-defendants James Ulrich Richardson, aka “Little Rick,” 52, of Crown Point and Douglas Sherman Blowers, aka “Profit,” 41, of Lake Station have signed similar agreements, but have yet to appear in court to make a formal change in their pleas of not guilty.

The other defendants are currently maintaining their pleas of not guilty and currently are set to be tried in early November.