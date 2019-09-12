CROWN POINT — Alcohol, a gun and a deadly family argument have combined to send a Merrillville man to prison for 23 years.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas imposed that sentence Thursday on 37-year-old Robert Stewart Jr. for the 2017 double homicide of his girlfriend’s mother and brother.
Stewart pleaded guilty July 29 to charges of voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in the deaths of 55-year-old Candice Halbe and her 27-year-old son, Ryan Halbe.
He fatally shot them Dec. 26, 2017 during a heated dispute at the victims’ home in the 2400 block of West 61st Place in Merrillville, where Stewart was living with his girlfriend.
The girlfriend told police Stewart has “issues with abusing alcohol” and “when he drinks, he gets violent,” according to court records.
Stewart was intoxicated on the day of the shooting and became physical with the victims’ family, pulled a gun from his waistband and began firing.
Stewart’s guilty plea was part of an agreement between him and the Lake County Prosecutor’s office, which is dismissing murder charges that would have resulted in a much longer sentence in return for Stewart giving up his right to a trial.
Defense attorney Scott King told the judge the killings took place in a sudden heat his client still doesn’t fully comprehend.
He said Stewart was so shocked at his own actions, he ran outside and hid in a neighbor’s backyard until police found him, frostbitten, still in possession of the gun used in the killings.
“He has heard from me and others what he did, but he is not feeling it, in his gut, what he did. He is a really decent man who unfortunately suffers from alcoholism,” King said.
Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen added, “Candice Halbe and Ryan Halbe were wonderful people too and didn’t deserve what happened to them."
Cappas concluded, “A lot of tragic things flow through this court. This is particularly tragic from the loss of life. You are a good person who did a bad thing because of alcoholism.”