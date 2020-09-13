Merrillville man killed in motorcycle crash near Gary

-
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A Merrillville man riding a motorcycle died Sunday following a crash with another vehicle at 49th Avenue and Cleveland Street.
The Lake County coroner's office said Ronnie Weathersby, 44, died at 6:22 p.m. at Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary.
The Lake Ridge Fire Department confirmed it transported Weathersby to the hospital following the crash near a gas station southwest of Gary.
The incident is under investigation by an accident reconstruction team with the Lake County sheriff's office.
