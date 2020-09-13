 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville man killed in motorcycle crash near Gary
alert urgent

Merrillville man killed in motorcycle crash near Gary

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A Merrillville man riding a motorcycle died Sunday following a crash with another vehicle at 49th Avenue and Cleveland Street.

The Lake County coroner's office said Ronnie Weathersby, 44, died at 6:22 p.m. at Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary.

The Lake Ridge Fire Department confirmed it transported Weathersby to the hospital following the crash near a gas station southwest of Gary.

The incident is under investigation by an accident reconstruction team with the Lake County sheriff's office.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
2
1
11
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts