Merrillville man killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash, police say

GARY — A Merrillville man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Gary, police said.

Michael Clark, 54, was pronounced dead Tuesday night after suffering multiple injuries from the crash, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday, while Clark was walking eastbound in the area of U.S. 12 and U.S. 20, west of Utah Street in Gary, confirmed Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Clark was seriously injured and taken for medical attention, but died from his injuries, Hamady said.

The cause of death was determined to be an accident, the medical ledger said. Gary Police Department is investigating the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.