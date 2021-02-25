Merrillville man sentenced for dealing cocaine, heroin

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man faces almost six years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute it.

Darrell Loving, 32, was sentenced to 71 months imprisonment following an investigation involving Merrillville police, Hobart police, the FBI and Indiana State Police, said Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell.

Around midnight Dec. 11, 2019, an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to pull over Loving on U.S. 30 in Hobart, but Loving fled, records state.

As Loving drove away from the traffic stop, he dragged the trooper about 10 feet with his vehicle, causing the trooper to suffer multiple abrasions.

Loving led chase west on U.S. 30 as he sped at 100 mph and nearly struck police cars that were responding to an unrelated traffic stop, records state.

After speeding through several red lights, he abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot and fled on foot. As he ran away, he tossed out a bag of heroin and cocaine.

The Merrillville man has prior convictions of distributing cocaine and heroine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.