CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was arrested Saturday for destroying his friend’s parents’ bathroom and attempting to light their house on fire, according to charging documents.

Aaron Woods, 30, faces 11 charges, including two counts of arson and four counts of intimidation.

Court records show that Woods was staying at his friend’s parents’ house on Grand Boulevard, as they were helping him get back on his feet because Woods recently went through a breakup and he wasn’t able to see his kids.

On Saturday, the parents woke up in the middle of the night to their fire alarm going off, and records show, then went to the kitchen and saw clothes and a garbage can engulfed in flames.

The father went into the bathroom off the kitchen and noticed that it had been torn up, according to a probable cause affidavit.

There was “a light bulb broken out of the fixture on the wall and the ceiling bathroom fan had been torn down and a hole in the bathroom wall,” the affidavit said.

The father eventually found Woods in the garage where, records show, Woods was attempting to light an air vent filter on fire.

The man told Woods he wasn’t welcome at their home any longer and he told police Woods then took his clothes off and started burning them in front of the residence, court records said.

The man said that once outside, Woods had a knife and told him, “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to stab you (expletive),” according to the affidavit.

Records show Woods then threw the knife and started burning bushes in the yard.

Officers arrived and tracked Woods with dogs, according to the affidavit.

At the same time, they noticed smoke coming from another house on East 83rd Avenue.

Police were heading north near the residence on 83rd when they spotted a man who matched Woods’ description, the affidavit said. Officers wrote in the affidavit that they noticed a white substance on his body, which appeared to be paint.

Police surveyed the other residence that was emitting smoke and noticed an open window with a white substance on it, according to court records.

Woods was detained and placed in an ambulance. Once in the ambulance, records show, Woods threatened to stab a medic with his own scissors and told him, “I am going to kill you.”

