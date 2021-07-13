 Skip to main content
Merrillville police investigating fatal crash
alert urgent

Merrillville police investigating fatal crash

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities launched an investigation after a fatal crash killed one person in Merrillville early Tuesday.

Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to a crash in the 3900 block of Van Buren Place, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. 

Police found a black SUV at the scene that had been involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries suffered from the impact of the wreck, Nuses said. 

The victim's identity has not yet been released by police or the Lake County coroner's office. The fatal crash is under investigation. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Cmdr. Josh Gonzales at jpgonzales@merrillville.in.gov

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

