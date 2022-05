Merrillville police release suspect photos in theft

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville police have released surveillance photos in hopes that the public can help identify a suspect in a recent purse theft at the local Portillo's restaurant.

The theft occurred around 7:30 p.m. April 1 and credit cards from the purse were then used to make purchases at multiple locations, police said.

Security footage at the local Target store captures a man using the stolen credit cards, according to police.

Multiple suspects are believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Merrillville police Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3531.

