Merrillville police seek help in identifying armed robbery suspect

MERRILLVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery last week.

The armed robbery occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday at a Merrillville business, Merrillville police said. The suspect is described as a black male about 20 years old, 5-foot-10 with a medium build, wearing all black clothing with a black face covering,

The suspect displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun before fleeing the business with $132, police said. He was last seen on foot in the area of 101st Avenue and Broadway, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Det. Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, ext. 349, or avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

