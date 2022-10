Merrillville police seek help in identifying suspects in multiple thefts

Merrillville theft suspects Police said two men, far left and second from left, are suspected to have stolen tools from a local business Sept. 13. One man, right and seco…

MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying multiple suspects in connection to two separate thefts at Merrillville businesses, police said Tuesday.

The first incident took place Sept. 13, Detective Matt Vasel said. Two male suspects stole tool sets, welders and plasma cutters worth several thousand dollars, according to police.

On Sept. 23, a second theft took place, Vasel said. A male suspect stole a woman's wallet and used her credit cards at a local business. Vasel said that two female suspects may have accompanied the male suspect but that police could not locate photos of them.

Vasel said police are not revealing the names of the businesses where the thefts took place. He said they are both local.

Anyone with information related to either investigation can contact Vasel at 219-769-3531, ext. 363 or mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.