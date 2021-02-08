Merrillville police seek to identify theft suspect

MERRILLVILLE — Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in a Feb. 1 theft at Costco Wholesale at 1310 E. 79th Ave.
According to a release posted on the Merrillville Police Department Facebook page, the suspect is a white female wearing a black jacket, green pants and a bandanna face covering. She appears to have short reddish brown or brown hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at avanrite@merrillville.in.gov or at 219-769-3531, ext. 349.