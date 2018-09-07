A Byzantine priest attacked Aug. 20 at a Merrillville church was investigated for child sex abuse in 2004, though the allegations were never substantiated, according to Horizons, a Catholic news service publication for the Byzantine Catholic Church in America.
The allegations were made public last month when Bishop Milan Lach, of the Byzantine Ruthenian Eparchy of Parma in Ohio, shared an update on the priest, the Rev. Basil Hutsko, in a letter read at weekend services throughout the eparchy Aug. 25 through 26, according to the news service.
Lach read the letter personally to members of the St. Michael parish on Aug. 25, the news service wrote.
In the letter, the bishop addressed what the Horizon newspaper described as inaccuracies in some reports that followed the attack including questions about Hutsko’s history, “including whether he was ever accused of an abuse.”
“In 2004, a woman accused Father Basil of abusing her when she was a child,” the bishop’s letter said, according to the news service. “This abuse allegedly occurred between 1979 and 1983. The eparchy, assisted by a retired FBI agent, promptly investigated the allegations.”
Lach said the eparchy’s independent review board concluded “on the basis of that investigation, that the allegations were not substantiated due to insufficient evidence," according to the Horizon.
“Father Basil, therefore, should not be deemed guilty of any allegations, and he remains a priest in good standing in the Eparchy of Parma,” the bishop said.
It's believed the attack on the 64-year-old Merrillville priest may have been triggered by the latest revelations of child abuse by clergy. Before losing consciousness, the priest stated his attacker made mention of abuse by priests against children. Specifically, the attacker said, "This is for the kids," Hutsko told Merrillville police.
The only description of the attacker is that he is a white male driving a dark-colored vehicle.
Lach could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. A voice message was left with his administrative assistant at the Byzantine Ruthenian Eparchy of Parma in Ohio.
The Rev. Thomas Loya, of Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer Glen, Illinois, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Loya was the first to report to the media about Hutsko's attack on Aug. 20.
"(Hutsko is) one of the hardest working priests I know, he's very dedicated and works hard for the church and its people," Loya previously told The Times. "He's completely innocent, and it's really regretful that a dedicated priest has to suffer. But God will use this for good."
Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the world last month condemning the crime of priestly sexual abuse and its cover-up. The pope demanded accountability in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church.