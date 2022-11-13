Merrillville shooting injures one, damages vehicles, buildings, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person was injured and bullets struck two vehicles and two buildings during a shooting Saturday night in Merrillville, police said.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Avenue and Harrison Street.

Police said their preliminary investigation found one person at the scene with minor injuries, as well as bullet damage to the vehicles and the buildings, one of which was a residence.

Merrillville police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective S. Buck at 219-769-3722, ext. 348, or by email at sbuck@merrillville.in.gov.