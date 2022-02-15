Merrillville student injured by own vehicle while being dropped off at school, official says

MERRILLVILLE — A student at Fieler Elementary School escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a drop-off vehicle pulled away a little too quickly, Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Nick Brown said.
The student was taken to the hospital following the 8 a.m. incident as a precaution but appeared mostly shaken up, Brown said.
The child was being dropped off in front of the building at 407 W. 61st Ave.
Brown reminded parents and others to practice patience when dropping off students and make sure they have completely exited the vehicle before pulling away.
