Metra robbery suspect nabbed in Calumet City, commuter train line says

CHICAGO — A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday in Calumet City in the wake of an armed robbery the day before of a conductor on a Metra train in downtown Chicago, the commuter line said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was a passenger and announced the robbery as the train arrived at the Van Buren station shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Metra Spokesman Michael Gillis said.

The suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and stole an undetermined amount of cash from a train conductor before fleeing the station on foot, Gillis said. No one was injured.

"During the investigation, Metra Police determined that the offender originally boarded the train at the 147th Street Station in Harvey," Metra said in a press release.

With the public's assistance, Metra police said they took the suspect into custody at an undisclosed location in Calumet City. Charges are pending.

