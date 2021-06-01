Meyer's Castle businessman concealed $720,000 in income, charges allege

HAMMOND — A prominent Lake County businessman is being charged with federal income tax evasion.
Daniel Urquiza, of the Meyer’s Castle banquet hall in Dyer and the restaurant at The Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond, is named in a felony count filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
The office of Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell filed court papers Tuesday indicating Urquiza has signed a deal to plead guilty, in return for leniency.
Neither Urquiza nor his attorney, Theodore T. Poulos of Chicago, could be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.
No date has yet been set for Urquiza’s appearance in court to formally plead to the charges.
A nine-page plea agreement, made public on the court’s website, states Urquiza admits he concealed over $720,000 of income between 2014 and 2018 from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
He admits filing false tax documents that under reported the income he received from the Lost Marsh restaurant and RSR Demolition LLC.
He also admits screening, from the IRS’s view, an extravagant lifestyle he was leading during that period of time.
He used the corporate bank accounts of Meyer’s Castle, the Lost Marsh restaurant and RSR to make personal expenditures, according to an affidavit the U.S. attorney’s office filed with the case. Urquiza allegedly hid “rent for luxury residential properties in downtown Chicago, the cost and expenses for race cars and other vehicles, vacations, shopping and recreation,”
He admits failing to file tax returns for the tax years 2017 and 2018.
He has agreed to pay the IRS $145,432 in restitution as the tax loss from his evasive practices. He acknowledges the IRS may seek additional related taxes, interest and penalties from him.
He is identified in court papers as president and operator of the Lost Marsh Restaurant, for more than a decade – winning contracts to manage the city-owned facility at 1001 129th St. from the Hammond Port Authority.
He was a shareholder in RSR Demolition, which has received demolition contracts from city officials in Gary and Hammond.
Lost Marsh Restaurant and RSR share a business address with Meyer’s Castle, owned and operated by Urquiza’s family for several decades, according to court papers.