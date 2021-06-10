Meyer's Castle businessman pleads guilty to tax dodging

HAMMOND — A politically-connected businessman pleaded guilty Thursday to federal tax dodging charge.
Daniel Urquiza appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich to answer to the felony charge of attempt to evade or defeat income tax.
Urquiza, who is associated with Meyer’s Castle, RSR Demolition LLC and the Lost Marsh Golf Course restaurant, faces a fine of $250,000 and up to five years imprisonment.
He admitted concealing from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, between 2014 and 2018, over $720,000 of income he received from the Lost Marsh Restaurant — which has had new operators and a different name since 2018 — and RSR Demolition LLC.
He also admits hiding an extravagant lifestyle by using the corporate bank accounts of Meyer’s Castle, the Lost Marsh Restaurant and RSR to make his personal expenditures appear smaller — including rent for luxury residential properties in downtown Chicago, expensive car purchases, vacations, shopping and recreation.
He admits failing to file tax returns for the tax years 2017 and 2018.
Urquiza waived his right to a jury trial and agreed to pay $145,432 in restitution to the IRS in return for federal prosecutors recommending he receive a more lenient sentence, which is yet to be determined.
Magistrate Judge Rodovich recommended U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio accept that Urquiza is voluntarily and knowingly pleading guilty to the crime.
DeGuilio scheduled Urquiza’s sentencing to take place Nov. 23.
Urquiza is identified in court papers as having been the president and operator of the Lost Marsh Restaurant for more than a decade — winning contracts to manage the city-owned facility at 1001 129th St. from the Hammond Port Authority — and as a shareholder in RSR Demolition, which has received demolition contracts from city officials in Gary and Hammond.
An affidavit filed in federal court states Lost Marsh Restaurant and RSR Demolition shared a business address with Meyer’s Castle, owned and operated by the Urquiza family.
Lake County election documents state Urquiza businesses donated to the 2015 reelection campaigns of former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
RSR Demolition, which listed both Gary and Dyer addresses, made donations of $1,500 to Freeman-Wilson.
McDermott received a $1,000 contribution from Meyer’s Castle and a $300 contribution from Lost Marsh Restaurant.