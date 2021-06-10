Meyer's Castle businessman pleads guilty to tax dodging

HAMMOND — A politically-connected businessman pleaded guilty Thursday to federal tax dodging charge.

Daniel Urquiza appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich to answer to the felony charge of attempt to evade or defeat income tax.

Urquiza, who is associated with Meyer’s Castle, RSR Demolition LLC and the Lost Marsh Golf Course restaurant, faces a fine of $250,000 and up to five years imprisonment.

He admitted concealing from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, between 2014 and 2018, over $720,000 of income he received from the Lost Marsh Restaurant — which has had new operators and a different name since 2018 — and RSR Demolition LLC.

He also admits hiding an extravagant lifestyle by using the corporate bank accounts of Meyer’s Castle, the Lost Marsh Restaurant and RSR to make his personal expenditures appear smaller — including rent for luxury residential properties in downtown Chicago, expensive car purchases, vacations, shopping and recreation.

He admits failing to file tax returns for the tax years 2017 and 2018.