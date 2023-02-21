VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old Region man, who told police he works at marijuana dispensary in Michigan, was arrested after being nabbed with more than an ounce of the drug in his vehicle, Porter County police said.

A county officer said he was patrolling along U.S. 6 around 8 a.m. Sunday when he saw a westbound vehicle disregard a red light at the intersection of Ash Street in Portage Township.

The vehicle was stopped near Swanson Road and the officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached.

The driver, Paul Capriglione, of Gary, repeatedly denied having any marijuana in the vehicle while telling the officer his vehicle smelled like "weed" because he works at a dispensary in Michigan, the arrest report says.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found just more than an ounce of marijuana, which remains illegal in Indiana.

Capriglione was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a criminal charge of possessing marijuana, police said.