MICHIGAN CITY — Police say video surveillance helped them nab a Lake Station man accused of robbing a gas station early Monday. 

Michigan City Police Detective Cpl. Tim Baker said detectives obtained a license plate number of the suspect — Timothy J. Ericksen, 35 — thanks to video surveillance available at the scene. 

Police were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. Monday to Murphy USA gas station, 250 E. Keiffer Road in Michigan City, for a report of a robbery occurring minutes earlier, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release. 

Officer Steve Forker was the first to arrive on scene, joined by Baker and Sgt. Anthony McClintock from the department's Investigative Division to launch an investigation.

"Based on information gathered from the scene, Ericksen was determined to be a strong person of interest in the case," and a search ensued, the release stated. 

Ericksen was located in Porter on Tuesday and taken into custody for an active LaPorte County arrest warrant he had for a probation violation stemming from a prior burglary conviction.

He was transported to the Michigan City Police Department and interviewed. Ericksen has also been preliminary charged with robbery, a level 5 felony, in connection with Monday's gas station robbery, police said. 

Baker, the lead detective, will present the case during a probable cause hearing before Honorable Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson.

Anyone with additional information about this case in asked to contact Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1075.

