Michigan City fire chief, deputy gone as state police investigate off-duty incident

MICHIGAN CITY — The city's fire chief and deputy have been released from their duties by the mayor in the wake of an off-duty incident now under investigation by the Indiana State Police, according to a statement from Mayor Duane Parry.

The incident in question occurred Thursday at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters, Parry said.

No details were released about the incident and calls Tuesday to the city's fire and police departments were not immediately returned.

Parry said he released Fire Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak, "in part due to their handling of this incident."

"The mayor will be announcing future leadership of the Michigan City fire department in the upcoming days," the statement reads.

Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot declined confirmation or comment on the investigation.

