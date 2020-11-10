Michigan City fire chief, deputy gone as state police investigate off-duty incident

MICHIGAN CITY — The city's fire chief and deputy have been released from their duties by the mayor in the wake of an off-duty incident now under investigation by the Indiana State Police, according to a statement from Mayor Duane Parry.
The incident in question occurred Thursday at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters, Parry said.
No details were released about the incident and calls Tuesday to the city's fire and police departments were not immediately returned.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Curtis Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.