Michigan City firearm crackdown nets another arrest

MICHIGAN CITY — A routine traffic stop resulted in police recovering a firearm as a part of the city's ongoing crackdown on illegal gun use.

Since the beginning of the year, the Michigan City Police Department has logged nearly 500 firearms into its evidence vault, Police Chief Dion Campbell has said previously.

A Monday afternoon arrest contributed to the growing list.

Michigan City police Officers Matthew Babcock and Steven Kolarczyk were near St. John Road and Franklin Street when they saw a white Ford Fusion driving left of center.

While the officers were issuing the driver, Joseph Martell Vaughn, 35, of Michigan City, a citation, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Samuelson arrived with K-9 Bosco.

Bosco alerted on the car, resulting in police searching the vehicle and later discovering a firearm.

Vaughn was arrested and is facing a level 4 felony count of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, police said.