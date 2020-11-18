 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City firearm crackdown nets another arrest
urgent

Michigan City firearm crackdown nets another arrest

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City firearm crackdown nets another arrest

Joseph Martell Vaughn, 35, of Michigan City

 Provided by Michigan City Police Department

MICHIGAN CITY — A routine traffic stop resulted in police recovering a firearm as a part of the city's ongoing crackdown on illegal gun use.

Since the beginning of the year, the Michigan City Police Department has logged nearly 500 firearms into its evidence vault, Police Chief Dion Campbell has said previously. 

A Monday afternoon arrest contributed to the growing list. 

Michigan City police Officers Matthew Babcock and Steven Kolarczyk were near St. John Road and Franklin Street when they saw a white Ford Fusion driving left of center.

While the officers were issuing the driver, Joseph Martell Vaughn, 35, of Michigan City, a citation, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Samuelson arrived with K-9 Bosco.

Bosco alerted on the car, resulting in police searching the vehicle and later discovering a firearm.

Vaughn was arrested and is facing a level 4 felony count of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, police said. 

Vaughn is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond. His initial court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in LaPorte County Superior Court 1.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts