Michigan City firearm crackdown nets another arrest

MICHIGAN CITY — A routine traffic stop resulted in police recovering a firearm as a part of the city's ongoing crackdown on illegal gun use.
Since the beginning of the year, the Michigan City Police Department has logged nearly 500 firearms into its evidence vault, Police Chief Dion Campbell has said previously.
A Monday afternoon arrest contributed to the growing list.
Michigan City police Officers Matthew Babcock and Steven Kolarczyk were near St. John Road and Franklin Street when they saw a white Ford Fusion driving left of center.
While the officers were issuing the driver, Joseph Martell Vaughn, 35, of Michigan City, a citation, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Samuelson arrived with K-9 Bosco.
Bosco alerted on the car, resulting in police searching the vehicle and later discovering a firearm.
Vaughn was arrested and is facing a level 4 felony count of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Vaughn is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond. His initial court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in LaPorte County Superior Court 1.
Asa Tompkins
Austin Eldred
Brittney Rapoport
Christina Russell
Cornealous Anderson
Daniel Jacobs
Daniel Silva
David Anderson
Denquise Hart
Derik Culp
Dewhite Garland
Eric England
Francisco Camarillo
Henry McMillian
James Terry
Joseph Kaminski
Justin Jones
Kerry Mullins
Kyle Suarez
Lavidika Johnson
Lorenst Lorenzo
Louis McAlister
Mark Moser
Merrick Schimpf
Michael Payton
Patricia Fear
Robert Koch, Jr.
Robert Rosenbourgh
Ryan Washington
Thomas Eldridge
Zachary Carter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.